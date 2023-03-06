Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 587,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,898,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,220,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,035,000 after buying an additional 79,865 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,931,000 after buying an additional 965,940 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 60,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 14.2% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 600,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSS. Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

