Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 21,109 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21,109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 717.7% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 108,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 95,236 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 481,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,358,000 after buying an additional 27,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 57,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $972.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.