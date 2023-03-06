Head to Head Analysis: ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) vs. Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) and Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of ZeroFox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ZeroFox has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Powerr has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZeroFox N/A N/A $5.60 million N/A N/A Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$12.23 million ($2.24) -0.78

This table compares ZeroFox and Smart Powerr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ZeroFox and Smart Powerr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZeroFox 0 1 1 0 2.50 Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZeroFox currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 96.63%. Given ZeroFox’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ZeroFox is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Profitability

This table compares ZeroFox and Smart Powerr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZeroFox N/A N/A N/A Smart Powerr N/A -3.82% -3.12%

Summary

ZeroFox beats Smart Powerr on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China. The company was founded by Guo Hua Ku on May 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

