HC Wainwright Weighs in on MiMedx Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for MiMedx Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,728 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,190,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2,544.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,137,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,094,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,605.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,605.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,547 shares of company stock worth $170,042. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

