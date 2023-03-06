GitLab (GTLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect GitLab to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GitLab to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $52.26 on Monday. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.49 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $3,187,540. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in GitLab by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTLB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.64.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

