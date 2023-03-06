Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) PT Raised to $68.00 at DA Davidson

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.25.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $58.15.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.69 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

