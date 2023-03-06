Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Schrödinger, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schrödinger in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Schrödinger’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Schrödinger news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,222,676.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 19.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 294.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

