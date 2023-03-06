Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Sells $163,157.49 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $705.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $705.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $651.82. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 161.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $784.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

