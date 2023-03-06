Critical Comparison: Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ)

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) and Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Conformis and Invacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis -81.34% -73.48% -45.40% Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Conformis and Invacare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis 0 0 2 0 3.00 Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Conformis presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 154.24%. Given Conformis’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Conformis is more favorable than Invacare.

This table compares Conformis and Invacare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis $62.05 million 0.21 -$2.41 million ($7.01) -0.25 Invacare $872.46 million 0.00 -$45.56 million ($2.18) -0.01

Conformis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invacare. Conformis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invacare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Conformis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Conformis has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invacare beats Conformis on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal. The company was founded by Philipp Lang in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

