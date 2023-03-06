Critical Comparison: Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) vs. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clearway Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearway Energy presently has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.09%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Clearway Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.19 billion 5.38 $582.00 million $4.99 6.35 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A

Clearway Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Clearway Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Clearway Energy pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clearway Energy has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Clearway Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 48.91% -11.33% -3.49% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73%

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy



Clearway Energy, Inc. engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business. The Corporate segment consists company’s corporate costs and include eliminating entries. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL



Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

