Credit Suisse Group Trims Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $53.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of -231.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $637,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 84.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 111.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,026,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,253,000 after acquiring an additional 541,054 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

