Credit Suisse Group Increases Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $20.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE M opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 224.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after buying an additional 8,523,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,025,000 after buying an additional 3,112,649 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after buying an additional 2,943,484 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after buying an additional 2,287,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 369.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after buying an additional 2,165,543 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

