Contrasting Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinWise Bancorp 28.56% 19.97% 6.62% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 29.01% 11.03% 1.63%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinWise Bancorp $89.74 million 1.31 $25.11 million $1.93 4.72 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $918.89 million 5.37 $319.02 million $1.58 15.33

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp. FinWise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FinWise Bancorp and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinWise Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 1 1 0 2.50

FinWise Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.72%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.61%. Given FinWise Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FinWise Bancorp is more favorable than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Risk & Volatility

FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats FinWise Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. The company also provides small business administration, residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial non-real estate loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and cash management and treasury services. The company operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah; and a loan production office in Rockville Centre, New York. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.

