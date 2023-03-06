Contrasting Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) and Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MTN Group and Ashtead Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTN Group N/A N/A N/A Ashtead Group 16.72% 30.61% 9.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MTN Group and Ashtead Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTN Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashtead Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Dividends

Ashtead Group has a consensus price target of $400.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.22%. Given Ashtead Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ashtead Group is more favorable than MTN Group.

MTN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ashtead Group pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of MTN Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Ashtead Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MTN Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MTN Group and Ashtead Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTN Group $12.30 billion 1.23 $930.88 million N/A N/A Ashtead Group $7.96 billion 3.82 $1.25 billion $13.37 20.74

Ashtead Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MTN Group.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats MTN Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. It operates under the following geographical segments: South Africa, Nigeria, South and East Africa, West and Central Africa, and Middle East and Northern Africa. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items. The Sunbelt segment focuses on North America operations. The A-Plant segment refers to services provided in the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Peter Donald Lewis and George Burnett on April 11, 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

