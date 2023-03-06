Comparing PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) & Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL)

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) and PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Newell Brands and PZ Cussons, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A PZ Cussons 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands N/A N/A N/A PZ Cussons N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Newell Brands and PZ Cussons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Newell Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. PZ Cussons pays an annual dividend of C$0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Newell Brands pays out 180.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PZ Cussons pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Newell Brands and PZ Cussons’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $9.46 billion 0.64 $210.94 million $0.51 28.49 PZ Cussons N/A N/A N/A C$0.43 10.14

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than PZ Cussons. PZ Cussons is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newell Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Newell Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Newell Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Newell Brands beats PZ Cussons on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. The Home Appliances segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes household products, including kitchen appliances. The Home Solutions segment consists of food and home storage products, fresh preserving products, vacuum sealing products, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, and home fragrance products. The Learning and Development segment deals with writing instruments, art products, activity-based adhesive and cutting products, labeling solutions, and baby gear and infant care products. The Outdoor and Recreation segment covers global consumer active lifestyle products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Atlan

About PZ Cussons

(Get Rating)

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils. The company also provides refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners, washing machines, microwaves, table and standing cookers, generators, stabilizers, TVs, DVDs, and home theatres. It sells its products under the Cussons Kids, Rafferty's Garden, Cussons Baby, St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Original Source, Premier Cool, Joy, Childs Farm, Haier Thermocool, Morning Fresh, Bayley's of Bond Street, Canoe, Zip, Robb, Radiant, Mamador, and Devon King's brand names. The company was formerly known as Paterson Zochonis Plc and changed its name to PZ Cussons Plc in 2002. PZ Cussons plc was incorporated in 1884 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.