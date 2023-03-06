Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) versus Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cipher Mining and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 77.02%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining N/A -40.32% -38.41% Greenpro Capital -111.61% -18.76% -15.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cipher Mining and Greenpro Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining N/A N/A -$72.16 million N/A N/A Greenpro Capital $2.95 million 3.94 -$14.35 million ($0.28) -5.27

Greenpro Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Greenpro Capital

(Get Rating)

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.