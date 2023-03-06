Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lumos Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($4.49) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.86) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $3.49 on Monday. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUMO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

