Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $77.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $585,449 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink upgraded Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.96.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

