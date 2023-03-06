Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,776 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 12.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,885 shares of the software’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $65.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -113.33, a PEG ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Altair Engineering news, CMO Amy Messano sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $33,132.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,615.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Altair Engineering news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $74,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 519 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $33,132.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,615.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,376 shares of company stock worth $8,599,415 in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

