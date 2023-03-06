Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,128 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 977,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,227,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,619,000 after purchasing an additional 62,910 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 795,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE HPE opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,184. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

