Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,863 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,094,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $207,915,000 after acquiring an additional 424,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,572,322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $162,952,000 after acquiring an additional 49,598 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $83.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $109.28.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

