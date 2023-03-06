Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) & Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Financial Comparison

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) and Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Banco Macro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 2 0 0 0 1.00 Banco Macro 0 0 1 0 3.00

Commonwealth Bank of Australia presently has a consensus price target of $91.30, indicating a potential upside of 37.40%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Banco Macro.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Macro pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Banco Macro pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Banco Macro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 4.86 $6.47 billion N/A N/A Banco Macro $6.25 billion N/A $240.16 million $3.94 5.00

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro.

Volatility and Risk

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Macro has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Banco Macro shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Banco Macro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Banco Macro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Banco Macro 5.80% 10.50% 2.58%

Summary

Banco Macro beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high-net-worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm’s major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management, and insurance businesses operating in New Zealand. The Corporate Centre and Other segments include support functions such as investor relations, group marketing and strategy, group governance, and group treasury. The Wealth Management segm

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

