Analysts Offer Predictions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Eight Capital issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

WPM opened at C$56.99 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$39.05 and a one year high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.18 and a quick ratio of 17.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,344,952.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,645,102.53. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

