Analysts Offer Predictions for Omega Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omega Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Omega Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.78) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omega Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

OMGA stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $323.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 873,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 991,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 241,526 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 694,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 279,918 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,644,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 20,000 shares of Omega Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 764,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought 3,323,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $19,208,731.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,508,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,400,245.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

