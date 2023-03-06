Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lumos Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($4.49) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lumos Pharma to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of LUMO opened at $3.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lumos Pharma by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lumos Pharma by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

