Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

