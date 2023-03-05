Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases 7,997 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,484 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.9% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.7 %

Microsoft stock opened at $255.29 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.