Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,083.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,959 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet



Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

