Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 642.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Progyny worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 95,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,766 shares of company stock worth $5,284,643. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

