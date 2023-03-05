Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,929 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Perficient by 194.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Perficient by 7.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 54,553 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 4.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,469 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 27.1% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 42,362 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRFT. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Perficient Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Perficient stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.58.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.