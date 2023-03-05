Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 27,531 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,531 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of News worth $18,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in News by 289.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in News by 3,529.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in News in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in News in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in News by 8,144.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

News Price Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

