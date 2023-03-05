Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.97 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,408,046 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 70,729 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $18,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

