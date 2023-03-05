Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 9,100 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of LHC Group worth $18,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in LHC Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LHC Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in LHC Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LHCG opened at $169.81 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.32 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHC Group Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

