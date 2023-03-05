Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $255.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.21 and its 200 day moving average is $246.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

