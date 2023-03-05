Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,227 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 64.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 96,559 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,488,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 160,188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,308,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,961,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $255.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

