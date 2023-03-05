MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,649.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after buying an additional 983,982 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,627,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,002 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $19,082,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,879,000 after purchasing an additional 221,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,462,000 after purchasing an additional 196,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BERY opened at $63.89 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.21. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BERY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

