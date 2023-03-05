MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,952 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after purchasing an additional 210,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,031,000 after purchasing an additional 336,669 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $386.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 31.15 and a current ratio of 31.15. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $275,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,447,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,482,191.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 248,276 shares of company stock worth $1,708,683. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

