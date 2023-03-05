Meridian Management Co. Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 222,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 83,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 241,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,314,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.38.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.18.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

