Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $76.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

