Laffer Tengler Investments Has $1.25 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,290.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.