Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,717 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in XPO by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in XPO by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in XPO by 94.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in XPO by 13.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XPO by 5.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XPO opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on XPO in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

