Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of The Hackett Group worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 97,633 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 54,442 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCKT. Craig Hallum lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.



