Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $640,000 Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 213,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,160,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,766,000 after acquiring an additional 89,067 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

In related news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

