Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,687 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth about $9,915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after acquiring an additional 187,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after acquiring an additional 102,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,764,000 after acquiring an additional 83,233 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 276.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 50,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $49.28 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $234.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $200,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

