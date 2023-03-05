ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 1,401.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYZ stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

