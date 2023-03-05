Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Equitable by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 154,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in Equitable by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 52,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Equitable by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 530,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 412,786 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its position in Equitable by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 506,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 200,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

