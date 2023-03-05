Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,723 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Materion worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Materion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 477,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,198,000 after purchasing an additional 169,770 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th.

MTRN opened at $117.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.08. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $118.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.75.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Materion’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

