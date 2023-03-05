DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock Position Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 793.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $57.34 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $5,051,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,148.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,967 shares of company stock valued at $12,006,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

