Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $304,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 38.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

DELL opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

