Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of SITE Centers worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SITC. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth about $56,484,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SITE Centers by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SITE Centers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,055,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,725,000 after acquiring an additional 699,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,493,000 after acquiring an additional 646,692 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

Shares of SITC opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.55.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading

